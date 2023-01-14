Proprietary IoT Smart Sensors for Total Smart Store Deployment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM”), announced a significant step forward in total smart store and cashierless store deployment using its proprietary suite of IoT Smart Sensors for new or retrofit environments. These sensors center around AWM’s integrated Smart Scales which are designed and engineered to fit any retail shelf or fixture.

A key component in AWM’s sensor-fusion approach is its Smart Scales. These patent-pending scales consist of proprietary sheet metal designs, IoT sensors, control boards, and firmware and software to collect and report real-time weight events to AWM’s platform. AWM’s engineering team has developed Smart Scales that work with the gamut of locations and scenarios. Today’s total store applications include ambient dry-good shelving, fresh produce bins, closed-door and open-air coolers, freezers, steam trays, storeroom and warehouse shelving, pallet racks, and more.

Kurtis Van Horn, AWM co-founder and SVP said, “I am excited to be working on the forefront of these industry-changing solutions along with our entire engineering team. We have an incredibly talented group that takes pride in pushing the envelope, innovating, and fulfilling the company vision. What is being announced here helps take the scalability and ROI of the solution to the next level on the physical front.”

AWM’s latest release is the streamlined, integrated, Smart Scale. This design combines the traditional fixture shelf and the AWM Smart Scale into one unit that is indistinguishable both visually and in form factor from a standard shelf on casual inspection. In doing so, AWM provides smart store operators a significant reduction in hardware and cost. Savings are recognized by reducing shelving materials by half and cutting implementation time by 80%. Integrated Smart Scales ship as a kitted product, plug-and-play ready, and powder-coated in any color to match the environment they’re being installed in.

AWM is committed to deploying frictionless technology that does not disrupt the current floorplan within a retail space. The development of Smart Sensors allows for no limitations in fixtures or products being sold in a cashierless store. As an important distinction with regards to other approaches, they do not require repositioning of scale units when making changes to the product layout due to being able to report on not just weight but on location of the weight change with a single full-fixture-width unit.

The sensors will be demonstrated at NRF Big Show (National Retail Federation) taking place January 15-17th at the Javits Center in New York City. You can find AWM and Dell Technologies in booth #6521. Kevin Howard, CEO of AWM, will also be joining Dell, Deloitte, and Intel onstage during the Big Ideas Session “AI: Enabling Autonomous Stores, Smart Shelves, and Creating Exciting New Customer Interactions Produced by Dell.“

ABOUT AWM

AWM is an AI and computer vision company with comprehensive Frictionless Shopping and Frictionless Analytics solutions designed for front-of-house and back-of-house retail as well as for warehouses, manufacturing. hotels, restaurants, and more. These solutions are built utilizing deep learning, sensor fusion, and software algorithms for end-to-end business automation that improves efficiency and profitability and reduce waste. AWM provides the most holistic offering in the market for walk-in-walk-out cashierless checkout and store-of-the-future digitalization.

