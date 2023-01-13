Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement On Reproductive Rights Protections Signed Into Law

ILLINOIS, January 13 - Springfield — In Illinois, we protect the right to bodily autonomy. The sweeping legislation signed into law today is another step we are taking in our mission to ensure people can make medical decisions about their bodies without fear.





Reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare are under threat nationwide. In Illinois, we fight back by expanding access to the critical services that help people be their healthy, authentic selves.





I commend the advocates, stakeholders, and providers for meeting this moment and working with us for the health and wellbeing of communities throughout Illinois, as well as those seeking this care from other states.





Thank you to bill sponsors Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Celina Villanueva and all the lawmakers in the General Assembly who worked to pass this legislation. And thank you, Governor Pritzker, for signing this bill into law to ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope.





May we push forward and keep building the groundwork to create an Illinois that is a safe space for all.