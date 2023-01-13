Local View Power 2023: Call for Proposals

MACAU, January 13 - In order to promote the development of cinematography and encourage Macao independent filmmakers to create more local films, the call for proposals for the programme “Local View Power”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is open from today to 8 March. Those who are interested in film production are welcome to participate.

Applicants must be legally registered local associations or holders of Macao SAR Resident Identity Card aged 18 or above, and must meet the requirements indicated in the programme regulations. The programme is divided into three categories, including “Documentary”, “Short- Feature” and “Animation”, each of which is also divided into three levels, including “Advanced Level”, “Open Level” and “Freshmen Level”. IC will invite professionals as adjudicating panel to select up to 14 works and offer a total amount of up to MOP1.32 million for production, with a maximum amount of MOP280,000 for some production entities, subject to the category and level. The selected teams will be guided by professionals who will provide one-on-one advice to each team.

Since its first edition in 2007, the programme “Local View Power” has not only provided support for experienced creators to put their ideas into practice in a more professional way, but has also provided conditions and space for film lovers who try to create for the first time. Over the years, many outstanding local filmmakers have emerged. In the past editions, nearly 150 proposals were granted the support and resulted in cinematographic works, many of which have been screened in public at film festivals in Macao and abroad, as well as on other public occasions, allowing more people to experience the artistic style of Macao’s film productions through the screen.

The relevant programme regulations and application form can be obtained from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. Applicants can submit the application form together with the required documents to the Cultural Affairs Building located at Tap Siac Square, Macao on or before 17:45 on 8 March, or email the scanned application documents toLVP@icm.gov.mo (the email should be limited to 10MB in size, and a download link can be attached if necessary) on or before 23:59 on 8 March. For enquiries, please contact Mr Leong, Mr Kwan or Mr Wong through tel. no. 83996297 / 83996295 / 83996294 during office hours.