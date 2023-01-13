Governor Abbott Appoints King To Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Donald L. King to the Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Committee assists the Texas Department of Health and Human Services with its administration of the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program by making recommendations for rule changes and licensure sanctions.

Donald L. King of Fort Worth is the director of community relations for Valor Hospice, where he assists in the overall marketing and community relations aspect of the business. He is also the former owner of Crown HealthCare Partners and American Hospice. From 1975 to 2020, King worked in various executive, business, and finance positions that were directly related to nursing facility administration, including the ownership of facilities. He is also a member of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors. Additionally, he is a published author and previously served as senior pastor at Ridge Life Church in Benbrook. King received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from Southwest Texas State University and was ordained as a pastor after completing theology and religion coursework at Southwestern Assemblies of God University.