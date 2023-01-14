Afrobeats artist Credo makes a comeback with fresh new songs releasing this year

Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon.

Humble Beginnings

Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.

After years of pursuing his passion for music privately, the artist decided to take his love for music public with the release of his first single in 2011 called “Chocolate.” The song garnered popularity in his hometown of Nigeria for its catchy beats and melodious vocals.

“God Of Sound” Is Back At It

Credo then took a break from music to focus on relocating to Australia; the artist is now all set to release more music in his new studio. Speaking to Credo about his music, “I am all set and pumped to release new music this year. It's going to be some of my best work yet so stay tuned, fam."

Credo is looking forward to releasing his much awaited EP “Love Potion” this year. Collaborating with some of the best Afrobeats artists and producers, the artist believes this EP will be a fan favourite.

Stay Updated With New Releases

Credo released two songs in 2022, "Olulufe" and "My Rihanna", which have performed well and brought the artist much-needed attention on his socials. On his Instagram, @iamcredomusic currently boasts more than 10k followers, with new followers joining each day.

Credo’s music is available on all major streaming platforms: Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Deezer and iTunes. Credo is also active on social media such as Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram. To stay updated with his further music releases, listeners can stay tuned to his social media platforms, all of which are under the username @iamcredomusic.

The artist can be reached out via the details provided below.

Media Contact

Credo

Australia