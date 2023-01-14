Atlas Labs Launches New Website to Compliment Comprehensive Lab Testing Services

Leading Oregon provider of mold and lead testing solutions, Atlas Labs, announces the launch of a new website as part of its expansion plans for better service delivery to customers

Atlas Labs remains one of the most sought-after providers of mold testing and asbestos and lead testing services in Portland, Oregon, bringing over five decades of experience to different categories of clients. In a related development, the company recently launched a new website as it expands its offering to meet the diverse needs of customers in and around Oregon and Washington.

Lab testing services have become increasingly popular in recent times, as families and businesses look for protection against contaminants and toxic materials that could put their health in danger. The use of lead and asbestos in the building industry has been identified to be potentially harmful, with studies linking the exposure to such materials to several health issues, such as mesothelioma or lung cancer. The situation is not any different in the United States, which is where Atlas Labs has been of help by providing quality analytical laboratory services throughout Oregon and Washington, as substantiated by the launch of a new website and location opening.

Atlas Labs offers bulk sampling and tests using the latest technologies, with a team of highly experienced professionals using their expertise to identify the possibility of the presence of lead or asbestos in homes. The categories of services provided by Atlas Labs include asbestos and lead testing, asbestos survey, and air quality/mold testing. Atlas Labs also offers mold inspection and testing as well as building surveys.

The comprehensiveness of the services offered by Atlas Labs and the reach of the company, with three lab locations, has made it the choice of families across the Portland Metro Area, Salem, OR, and Southwest Washington.

To learn more about Atlas Labs and the range of testing solutions offered by the company, visit - www.atlaslabsinc.com and Facebook.

About Atlas Labs

Atlas Labs is a testing services provider that specializes in mold testing, lead testing, and asbestos testing. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has grown in leaps and bounds, opening locations across the region to meet the needs of customers and ensure their health and safety in their homes.

