Berlin Barracks/ UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3000276

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2023 1040 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Investigation Ongoing

ACCUSED: Jacob Golden

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In light of new evidence, with the consultation of the State Attorney’s Office, Jacob Golden is not being charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE: N/A

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks 578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT (802)229-9191

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Main St in Cabot, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member. Golden had left prior to Troopers arrival and was later arrested without incident at an address in St. Johnsbury. Golden was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later released with conditions and ordered to appear in court on 01/17/2023.

COURT DATE: 01/17/2023 1230 hours

