Berlin Barracks/ UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3000276
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2023 1040 hours
LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Investigation Ongoing
ACCUSED: Jacob Golden
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In light of new evidence, with the consultation of the State Attorney’s Office, Jacob Golden is not being charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE: N/A
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Main St in Cabot, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member. Golden had left prior to Troopers arrival and was later arrested without incident at an address in St. Johnsbury. Golden was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later released with conditions and ordered to appear in court on 01/17/2023.
