Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,886 in the last 365 days.

Monroe County: Long Term Restriction on Lincoln Avenue in East Stroudsburg Starts Tuesday

County:  Monroe

Municipality:  East Stroudsburg Borough

Road name:  Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road

Between:  Forge Road and Brown Street

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  24 Hours

Restriction:  Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road north will be closed and detoured between Prospect Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street for approximately 3.25 years. Northbound Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road traffic will be detoured on Prospect Street, Ridgeway Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work area. 


The closure is necessary to allow for work on a bridge. The work is part of the ongoing $94.15 million reconstruction of the I-80 Exit 308 interchange that began in March 2022 and is anticipated to be complete in July 2027. 


Start date:  1/17/23

Est completion date:  5/3/26

Will rain cause delays?  Yes


Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.   


MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.


# # #


You just read:

Monroe County: Long Term Restriction on Lincoln Avenue in East Stroudsburg Starts Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.