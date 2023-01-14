Monroe County: Long Term Restriction on Lincoln Avenue in East Stroudsburg Starts Tuesday
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road name: Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road
Between: Forge Road and Brown Street
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road north will be closed and detoured between Prospect Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street for approximately 3.25 years. Northbound Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road traffic will be detoured on Prospect Street, Ridgeway Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work area.
The closure is necessary to allow for work on a bridge. The work is part of the ongoing $94.15 million reconstruction of the I-80 Exit 308 interchange that began in March 2022 and is anticipated to be complete in July 2027.
Start date: 1/17/23
Est completion date: 5/3/26
Will rain cause delays? Yes
MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.
