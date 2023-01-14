Monroe County: Long Term Restriction on Lincoln Avenue in East Stroudsburg Starts Tuesday

​

County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road name: Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road

Between: Forge Road and Brown Street

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road north will be closed and detoured between Prospect Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street for approximately 3.25 years. Northbound Lincoln Avenue/Forge Road traffic will be detoured on Prospect Street, Ridgeway Street and Business Route 209/Brown Street. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work area.





The closure is necessary to allow for work on a bridge. The work is part of the ongoing $94.15 million reconstruction of the I-80 Exit 308 interchange that began in March 2022 and is anticipated to be complete in July 2027.





Start date: 1/17/23

Est completion date: 5/3/26

Will rain cause delays? Yes





Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.





Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.





MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.





# # #



