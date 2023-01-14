State Bar Launches Program to Encourage Law Firm Diversity Initiatives

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Seal Program will encourage law firms, legal aid organizations, in-house departments and other attorney employers to take up to 10 prescribed steps aimed at making the state’s ranks of legal professionals look more like California’s population.
