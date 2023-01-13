Renewed policy on Student-Athlete Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL)

Effective January 3, 2023, the University has renewed its policy on Student-Athlete Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). This policy provides guidelines for student-athletes and their development and use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL), including the role of the University and rules regarding compensation. Updates to the policy have been made to align with recent NCAA guidance regarding NIL Activities and the new policy provides clarification on the University of Rhode Island’s role in supporting these efforts.

All University Administrative Policies can be found at https://web.uri.edu/policies/.