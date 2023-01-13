Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Dentistry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ben Assad Mirza and the reappointment of Dr. Christine Bojaxhi and Dr. Thomas McCawley to the Board of Dentistry.

 

Ben Assad Mirza

Mirza, of Plantation, is an Attorney with Mirza Healthcare Law Partners. He is a Licensed Attorney with the Florida Bar and the District of Columbia Bar and serves as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Mirza earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University, his master’s degree in taxation law from Villanova University, his master’s degree in public health administration from Yale University, and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

 

Dr. Christine Bojaxhi

Dr. Bojaxhi, of Neptune Beach, is a Dentist for the Mayo Clinic of Florida and Comfortable Care Dental Health Professionals. She is a current member of the Delta Sigma Delta International Dental Fraternity and previously served as Chair of the New Dentist Committee for the American Student Dental Association. Dr. Bojaxhi earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Villanova University and her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania.

 

Dr. Thomas McCawley

Dr. McCawley, of Fort Lauderdale, is the President of McCawley Periodontics, P.A. He is a veteran of the United States Army Dental Corps. He is the former President of the Florida Association of Periodontists and the Broward County Dental Association. Dr. McCawley earned his bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Illinois.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

