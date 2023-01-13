Submit Release
RE: US RT 4 - KILLINGTON - CLOSED

Road is partially open.  Traffic is flowing via one lane.  Expect delays.

 

Subject: US RT 4 - KILLINGTON - CLOSED

 

US RT 4 near the intersection with Winterberry Rd in Killington is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.  

  

This incident is expected to last for an extended period.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

