MDC invites the public to learn about owls at Runge Nature Center Jan. 20

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about owls at Runge Nature Center Jan. 20 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Participants will learn through presentations about owls, owl pellet dissection, and naturalist-led owl prowls. Owl presentations and prowls will begin every half hour from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The owl prowls, which are optional, will include a short hike on the nature center’s grounds so be sure to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.

The University of Missouri’s Raptor Rehab will be bringing several species of owls for participants to view up close before their hike.

This event is free to the public and open to all ages with no prior registration necessary. Questions can be directed to Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

