Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,609 in the last 365 days.

Cognitive Research Corporation Appoints Two Industry Leading Board Members

Cognitive Research Corporation Announces Two New Board Members

We are privileged to have such experienced executives assist us in CRC's quest to be the premier life science partner and employer.”
— C.G. (Chip) Gillooly - CEO
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) a leading, full-service, therapeutically focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the Central Nervous System (CNS) sector, today announced that Tim Schroeder and Kurt Brykman have been appointed to CRC’s Board of Directors. Combined, both will bring invaluable industry related experience and oversight that will support CRC’s mission as it grows.

Mr. Schroeder is the Chairman, CEO, and Founder of CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. Founded in 1999, CTI is a full-service Contract Research Organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, conducting phase I - IV clinical trials. Mr. Schroeder has over 35 years of clinical, academic, and industry experience in global drug and device development programs. He currently serves as a board member on over a dozen corporate and non-profit organizations. Mr. Schroeder completed his graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati and has a BS in Biology from Xavier University.

Mr. Brykman currently sits on a variety of healthcare company boards following a distinguished career in the pharma services industry. His experience in life sciences and drug development is extensive and includes roles such as CEO of Kinapse, a London-based life science company specializing in regulatory affairs outsourcing to biopharma companies, COO of Medpace, a specialty Contract Research Organization, and Divisional President and Officer of PAREXEL International, one the largest Clinical Research Organizations globally. Mr. Brykman holds an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Mathematics and Business from Michigan State University.

“I am honored to have both Tim and Kurt agree to join our Board at this important point in CRC’s history. Both gentlemen have proven to be exceptional leaders and strategists. We are privileged to have such experienced executives agree to assist us in our quest to be the absolute premier life science partner and employer,” comments C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, Chief Executive Officer of CRC.

Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com

Amy Harris
Cognitive Research Corporation
email us here
+1 727-897-9000

You just read:

Cognitive Research Corporation Appoints Two Industry Leading Board Members

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.