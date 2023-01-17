Cognitive Research Corporation Appoints Two Industry Leading Board Members
Cognitive Research Corporation Announces Two New Board Members
We are privileged to have such experienced executives assist us in CRC's quest to be the premier life science partner and employer.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) a leading, full-service, therapeutically focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the Central Nervous System (CNS) sector, today announced that Tim Schroeder and Kurt Brykman have been appointed to CRC’s Board of Directors. Combined, both will bring invaluable industry related experience and oversight that will support CRC’s mission as it grows.
— C.G. (Chip) Gillooly - CEO
Mr. Schroeder is the Chairman, CEO, and Founder of CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. Founded in 1999, CTI is a full-service Contract Research Organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, conducting phase I - IV clinical trials. Mr. Schroeder has over 35 years of clinical, academic, and industry experience in global drug and device development programs. He currently serves as a board member on over a dozen corporate and non-profit organizations. Mr. Schroeder completed his graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati and has a BS in Biology from Xavier University.
Mr. Brykman currently sits on a variety of healthcare company boards following a distinguished career in the pharma services industry. His experience in life sciences and drug development is extensive and includes roles such as CEO of Kinapse, a London-based life science company specializing in regulatory affairs outsourcing to biopharma companies, COO of Medpace, a specialty Contract Research Organization, and Divisional President and Officer of PAREXEL International, one the largest Clinical Research Organizations globally. Mr. Brykman holds an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Mathematics and Business from Michigan State University.
“I am honored to have both Tim and Kurt agree to join our Board at this important point in CRC’s history. Both gentlemen have proven to be exceptional leaders and strategists. We are privileged to have such experienced executives agree to assist us in our quest to be the absolute premier life science partner and employer,” comments C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, Chief Executive Officer of CRC.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com
