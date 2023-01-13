Hip Hop Creator Munir Vibes Makes His Rcrdshp NFT Debut
Munir Vibes, a spiritual hip hop artist, will be offering a non-fungible token through the Rcrdshp platform. The fans who purchase will be considered founding members of the Vibes Up Temple, a private community geared toward encouraging growth and networking.
Munir Vibes is a minister and a life coach. His ministry thrives on helping others achieve their goals in practical ways. The purpose of this project is to spread the vibes up mantra and raise awareness to positive self-talk. It is also a way of raising funds for future projects while engaging with fans in innovative ways. Finding new ways to give value is one of Munir Vibes most important principles.
"The value is in connecting and helping each other elevate." Munir Vibes explains. The NFT will be limited to 20 available for mint. The idea of blockchain as an alternative means of distributing music, connecting with fans, and securing rights is a concept Munir thinks is worth exploring.
Follow Munir Vibes on Instagram to find out more details about the drop. The platform hosting the release is Rcrdshp, pronounced Record Shop. A gamified marketplace built on the Flow blockchain, which allows music fans to participate in drops using a credit or debit card.
For additional information, checkout Munir Vibes profile at https://bit.ly/munirvibesrcrdshp, visit https://www.instagram.com/munirvibes or check out his website here: https://www.munirvibesmusic.com
Keep your vibes up!
