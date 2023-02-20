After Sellout Debut Munir Vibes Releases Digital Collectible Version of Latest Single 'Over' On Rcrdshp
This version of the song touching on perception, self reflection, and growth, will include a mix by David Joel Stephens.VENTNOR CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munir Vibes, a motivational hip hop artist, will be following up the momentum of his sold-out debut, he is offering his latest single Over as a digital collectible through the Rcrdshp platform. It went live on Friday February 17. The mix included with the collectible is the work of DJ David Joel Stephens.
Munir Vibes met DJ Joel working for the late great Jerry Blavat. They share a passion for creating music and started emailing their work to each other for feedback. When the Geator Gold producer received Over, he immediately began adding to the mix. The love of music knows no bounds.
Munir Vibes is more than just a rapper; he's a visionary, a leader, and an inspiration committed to helping others achieve their goals in practical ways. His latest single, "Over", is a call to action, urging fans to practice emotional fitness and prioritize their mental and emotional well-being. The accompanying video is a captivating mix of visuals and a haiku that enforces the values of the Vibes Up mindset, making it a unique and thought-provoking experience.
Munir Vibes' commitment to personal growth and networking is evident in everything he does. His message of emotional fitness and self-reflection is a refreshing change in a world where music can sometimes feel shallow and meaningless. He's a breath of fresh air, and his groundbreaking approach is sure to make him a rising star in the music industry.
So, what's next for Munir Vibes? With his track record of innovation and risk-taking, we can expect more game-changing releases that push the boundaries of what it means to be a rapper in today's music industry. The Vibes Up Temple community is behind him, so there's no limit to what he can achieve.
Munir Vibes' alternate release of "Over" as a digital collectible is a bold move that cements his status as a leader in the music industry. Munir Vibes is paving the way for other artists to explore new avenues for reaching their audience. So, join the Vibes Up Tribe mailing list at www.munirvibesmusic.com/subscribe to stay updated on his latest releases and news! And don't forget to check out Munir Vibes' Rcrdshp profile at https://bit.ly/munirvibesrcrdshp and his merch store at www.munirvibesmusic.com/merch.
