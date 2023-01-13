Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Sextortion, Child Pornography Charges In Prince George’s County

January 13, 2023

(SUITLAND, MD) – Troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man on Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of sextortion and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Isaiah S. Poole, 21, of Suitland, Maryland. Poole is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct, two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their intimate parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress and one count of distribution of pornography. Poole was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in October 2022, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers learned Poole had coerced multiple minor victims into producing sexually explicit videos and threatened to distribute those recordings if they did not produce more for him. At about 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the FBI, served a search and seizure warrant at Poole’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Poole was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Troopers are working to determine if there are any additional victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland Center For Missing and Unidentified Persons 1-800-637-5437.

Isaiah S. Poole

