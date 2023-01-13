Submit Release
Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Saturday Evening

Governor Ned Lamont

01/13/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Saturday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The flag of the State of Connecticut has been flying at half-staff since last week in remembrance of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams. A private funeral service in his honor for friends and family is scheduled to be held Saturday morning in Middletown. A public celebration of his life and legacy will be planned for a later date.

