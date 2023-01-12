Submit Release
Donnie Quintana appointed Secretary of Veterans Services

SANTA FE – The Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced that retired Army Col. Donnie Quintana has been appointed Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services. Quintana has served as Deputy Secretary and interim leader of the Department since late October, working closely with former Secretary Sonya Smith and department staff to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership.

“Donnie brings decades of leadership experience in both state government and the military to his new role at the Department of Veterans Services,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “As a native New Mexican, a veteran, and a well-respected public servant, his background with both the constituents he serves and the intricacies of state government services will be invaluable. I am grateful for his continued service and look forward to what he will accomplish at the department.”

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be able to serve New Mexico veterans and their families,” said Quintana. “I am committed to ensuring we honor their dedicated service to our country and state by advocating on their behalf and supporting them and their families in every way possible.”

In addition to spending over 35 years in the military, Quintana has several decades of experience in public service. He most recently served as the Local Government Division Director for the state Department of Finance and Administration, where he played an integral role in the establishment of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, overseeing the distribution of over $200 million in funds. Quintana also previously served for 20 years at the state Economic Development Department in various roles. He has served in a variety of leadership positions within the New Mexico National Guard, including Brigade Commander and Chief of Staff. He also served as the Executive Officer and Corps Commander Senior Mentor for the Afghan National Army as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University.

