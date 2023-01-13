Maine DOE Update – January 13, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Governor Mills released her administration’s budget proposal for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2025 biennium. The proposal includes major investments in Maine’s schools, students, and educators and builds on the historic progress made on education investment throughout her administration. | More

The State of Maine’s Department of Education is seeking applications to provide funding for a 2nd year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative is a statewide effort to increase access to hands-on outdoor learning experiences for Maine students. Through this application process, the Department, will provide funding to Maine nonprofit organizations specializing in coastal exploration, ocean ecology, marine science, and marine career experiences/programming for Maine youth. | More

As directed by the 130th Maine legislature the Department of Education created and collected guidelines and resources for schools who choose to stock emergency medication for a suspected opioid overdose on school grounds. Naloxone is used in opioid overdoses to counteract life-threatening depression of the central nervous system and respiratory system, allowing an overdose victim to breathe normally. | More

Maine ASCD and the Maine Department of Education are collaborating to connect and provide anywhere/anytime professional learning opportunities AT NO COST for ALL Maine educators and school staff that focus on the Whole Student. | More

For the 8th consecutive year, the Maine Department of Education will collaborate with community organizations and schools to promote the Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign held during February across Maine.| More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from interested parties to implement comprehensive 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) programming in 2023-2024. It is anticipated $1.25M will be available to issue grant awards later this year. | More

With the support of Maine Department of Education, the Office of Special Services has changed its name to the (OSSIE). The Maine DOE continues its commitment to providing high-quality instruction to students with disabilities with a focus on inclusive classroom instructional practices and settings. | More

Do you want to explore and implement innovative curriculum this spring? Are you interested in expanding your impact outside your classroom/school? The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to pilot MOOSE modules and would love to have your class participate! | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) team of its Office of Innovations is excited to release the newest version of the MTSS Newsletter. | More

Students Headed to Washington, D. C. and to Receive $10,000 Scholarship. The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announces that high school students Ms. Natalie Barbara Emmerson and Mr. Shawn Jiminez will join Senator Susan M. Collins and Senator Angus S. King in representing Maine during the 61st annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 4 — 11, 2023. Natalie Emmerson of Woolwich and Shawn Jiminez of West Gardiner were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. | More

The Maine Department of Education, on behalf of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is seeking nominations for the History Teacher of the Year Award. This recognition is part of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s commitment to K-12 education. | More

Maine DOE Team member Tammy Diaz is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Tammy.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Check out the latest issue of The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Newsletter, which features Maine schools’ participation in the fourth annual Day of Welcome. The day celebrates school communities as welcoming and nurturing places where everyone belongs. | More

For RSU 14 Director of Community Connections & Windham High School (WHS) ELO Coordinator Lorraine Glowczak, the best part of her job is working with students. “A very close ‘second’ best part of my day is all the new people I get to meet throughout the state through my community outreach,” she added. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports (O3S) as they read and reflect on Finding Your Blind Spots: 8 Guiding Principles for Overcoming Implicit Bias in Teaching, by Hedreich Nichols. Members of the Maine DOE introduced this book study to participants at the Educator’s Summit in early August, and have also introduced participants to the author! The O3S first heard Nichols’ work on Jennifer Gonzalez’s podcast: Uncovering Your Implicit Biases: An Exercise for Teachers | Cult of Pedagogy. | More

