Pediatric Clinic in St. Petersburg Launches New Team Specializing in Special Needs Children

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIDS Outside the Box!, a holistic pediatrics medical practice for infants, children, and adolescents, has announced the creation of a new program catering to the care of special needs children. This team, called “The A-Team”, stands for a-typical neurological children being treated by a-typical providers. The KIDS division of DOCS Outside the Box! is now best equipped to provide parents of special needs children with the knowledge needed to allow their children to thrive.

The A-Team is a combination of providers from other DOCS Outside the Box! modalities to create the whole team approach. The team helps parents look at nutrition, lifestyle, and other influences that will contribute to a well-rounded treatment approach. The A-Team uses a combination of low-dose medicines, herbs, and whole food nutrition in treatment plans for a-typical neurological children.

They treat pandas, pans, other inflammatory issues of the central nervous system, spectrum disorders, ADHD, Down Syndrome, developmental delays, drug, food and vaccine sensitivities, brain injury, concussion, epilepsy, learning and developmental disorders, migraines, congenital issues, metabolic disorders, tics and turrets. In addition, KIDS Outside the Box! offers traditional and custom vaccine plans.

“We are excited to provide this special care to children and their parents,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “The A-Team helps us expand our ability to provide optimal health and wellness to all children!”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

