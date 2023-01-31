Nothing Can Stop the Travel Adventures of Isaac Newton Applying His Laws of Motion

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s biography, Traveling With Isaac Newton, takes the world’s greatest scientist on an excursion to the coast of England with his neighbor, Emma, and her family. Their travels widened Emma’s curiosity beginning in the garden using his telescope and astrolabe. While viewing the scenes and images through the telescope, an apple falls from the apple tree and Isaac shouts, “Eureka!” The adventure continues as the troop journeys to the coast and they apply their travels to Newton’s theories of Force, Motion, Gravity, and Optics. Emma is amazed by the discoveries and lessons she learns while in the tutelage of Isaac Newton. They discover beauty within science. Their memorable trip is full of respect, discovery, and the exhilarating thrill of lessons well learned.

“Clearly meant to provoke interest and further, the tangible reaction in the form of drawings and stories for her youthful readership, Dr. ten Brink’s book can be used as a structured, actively engaging teaching tool in the areas of science, mathematics, culture, and history.”

— Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink is a science educator of 46 years and a science administrator of 36 years. She holds three degrees in Science and an additional Master’s degree in school administration. Dr. ten Brink has served as president of several science education organizations catering to teachers internationally and within the state of Texas. She was awarded a $2.95 million federal grant to study water quality in Texas. In 2000, she received the distinguished service award from the city of Austin. In 2008, she received the Conservator of the Colorado River Award, which she shared with Lady Bird Johnson, posthumously.

Traveling With Isaac Newton

Written by Barbara ten Brink

