Cyberize It, LLC (aka Cyberizeit.com) has obtained approval to service online notaries in the State of Iowa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC (aka Cyberizeit.com) has obtained approval to service online notaries in the State of Iowa.
When advancing into the new age of notarization, it is important that you are confident in the remote online software system which you are using. Iowa is one of many states which requires the RON platform to validate the security features to ensure that all notarizations performed on the system are 100% legal and compliant.
This makes the 34th state in which Cyberize It, LLC is now onboarding. The list of states includes Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the US Territory of Guam.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 34 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified Ohio Women Owned Business and a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®.
To learn more, go to www.cyberizeit.com.
Amy Seitz
When advancing into the new age of notarization, it is important that you are confident in the remote online software system which you are using. Iowa is one of many states which requires the RON platform to validate the security features to ensure that all notarizations performed on the system are 100% legal and compliant.
This makes the 34th state in which Cyberize It, LLC is now onboarding. The list of states includes Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the US Territory of Guam.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 34 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified Ohio Women Owned Business and a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®.
To learn more, go to www.cyberizeit.com.
Amy Seitz
Cyberize It, LLC
+1 614-368-1106
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other