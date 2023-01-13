U.S. Delegation Fairs Well at International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games

Emily Lopez competes at the 2022 IWAS World Games in Portugal

Move United Sent 28 Athletes to Compete November 23-29 in Portugal In Para Powerlifting, Swimming, and Track and Field

It (the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games) has served as a stepping stone to the Paralympic Games and other elite competitions for many athletes in the past.” — Move United Competition Manager Jessica Cloy and 4X Paralympian