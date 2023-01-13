U.S. Delegation Fairs Well at International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games
Move United Sent 28 Athletes to Compete November 23-29 in Portugal In Para Powerlifting, Swimming, and Track and Field
It (the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games) has served as a stepping stone to the Paralympic Games and other elite competitions for many athletes in the past.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, sent 28 athletes to compete at the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games. The international competition took place in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, November 23-29, 2022. The U.S. delegation included athletes ranging from 14 to 39 years old that competed in para powerlifting, swimming, and track and field.
Two American records were broken in athletics (track & field), including Madison Hahs in the 800m and Benjamin Foos in shot put. Foos also won the gold medal in his category. Other gold medalists in track and field from the U.S. were Annie Carey in the 100 and 200m, Adaylia Borgmeier in the 100m, 200m, and 800m, Michael Anwar in the 200m, Beth Grauer and Samantha Heyison in shot put, Sayers Grooms in the 100m and 200m, Derik Smith in the 100m, Danielle Kanas in Javelin, and Emily Lopez in the 100m and 200m.
Silver medals were won by Anwar (100m), Janie Richardson (100m and 200m), Borgmeier (1500m), Lauren Fields, (100m, 200m, and 800m), and Elizabeth Floch, Lucas Jundt, and Austin Spalla in the 200m.
Bronze medalists included Floch (800m and 1500m), Smith (Javelin), Kanas (shot put), Sam Winter (200m), Chance Wells (100m and 200m) and Jundt, Lindi Marcussen, and Aubrey Headon in the 100m.
In swimming, Ryan Eidelman won a gold medal in the 50m butterfly, silver medals in the 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, and a bronze in the 100m butterfly. Joshua Jundt and Brett Forbes won gold medals in para powerlifting.
“This competition provides emerging athletes the opportunity to compete on an international level,” said Move United Competition Manager Jessica Cloy, a four-time Paralympian and seven-time Paralympic medalist who is serving as the delegation leader for the U.S. “It has served as a stepping stone to the Paralympic Games and other elite competitions for many athletes in the past.”
In order to compete at the IWAS competition, each athlete had to apply and meet certain criteria, including having at least two or more years of competition experience at the national level. The U.S. delegation also included a number of coaches, medical staff, and other support personnel.
The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) is an international sports organization for athletes with a physical disability and is one of the founding organizations of the Paralympic Games. As the United States’ primary member of IWAS, Move United has fielded many exemplary athletes to the IWAS World Games and IWAS World Youth Games over the years. The IWAS World Games is a biennial event featuring multiple sports, aiming to give aspiring athletes with physical impairments their first taste of international competition and experienced athletes the chance to continue competing.
