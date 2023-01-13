Submit Release
Chaos@Cured Second Season Weekly Thursday Podcasts! Unique perspective for unique individuals and their families

Freed and Miller have overcome their own struggles to become experts in leading their clients to utilize their unique strengths to thrive and succeed.

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaos2Cured Podcasts introduce their second season!
Autism, anxiety, ADHD, hypersensitivities, and brilliant minds that struggle… If you are a parent or loved one of a person on the spectrum or dealing with mental health uniqueness, Chaos2Cured™ podcast explains why this happens, how to adjust and overcome, and, most importantly, Thrive!

Jeffry Freed, NYT best-selling author and world expert on ADHD and Autism joins Kirk Patrick Miller, award winning author and nominated mental health advocate deliver a unique podcast about how non-neurotypical minds see, function, and react to the world. Both hosts have overcome their own struggles to become experts in leading their clients to understand their minds (or those of their loved ones) to utilize their unique strengths to thrive and succeed. If your child or loved one is on the spectrum, or just struggling with school, socialization, or work, this podcast is invaluable.

Podcast hosts are Jeffrey Freed and Kirk Patrick Miller.
Jeffrey N. Freed, M.A.T has specialized in working with gifted children and people on the spectrum for over 35 years. Jeffrey is the world-renowned author of the New York Times best-selling book “Right Brained Children in a Left-Brained World”
Jeffrey is currently working exclusively with children and adults on the autistic spectrum.
Kirk Patrick Miller is an award-winning author, educational, and mental health consultant. His medication protocol (that now shows clinical value in meta-studies) led to requests for him to write and publish his memoir “Chaos to Cured”. The book was nominated as best memoir for 2019-2022 and the revised second edition is now out.

He began consulting children, adults, and families in 2009 under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Robert Simon, MD. Mr. Miller’s first-hand experience overcoming mental health adversities (OCD, Bipolar 1, ADHD, Generalized Anxiety, and chronic pain from Linear IgA has helped him guide hundreds of students and clients toward a life of empowerment and resiliency.

“I am great at what I do because I have been through the worst and walked the very same path I ask others to face.” ~Kirk Patrick Miller

Reach out to the hosts via email:
Kirk P. Miller: realchaos2cured@gmail.com Cell: 303-875-4283 (texting or messages)
Jeffrey Freed: jeffreyfreed48@gmail.com Cell: 303-320-6398 (texting or messages)

Kirk Patrick Miller
Chaos2Cured
+1 303-875-4283
