Aesthetics of Central Texas moved into a new location in San Marcos, Texas

Aesthetics of Central Texas has become the go-to Aesthetics practice for aesthetic services and intimate wellness rejuvenation in San Marcos, Texas.SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Dr. Teresa Irwin and Dr. Richard Laue are passionate about improving the health and wellness for the people of San Marcos, Texas.
Within a short time, Aesthetics of Central Texas has become the go-to Aesthetics practice for medical aesthetic services and intimate wellness rejuvenation in and around San Marcos, Texas. Within the opening of the new location, it has added various menu items and has attracted a tremendous client base in the area that cannot stop raving about the treatments, results, and personal experience.
Aesthetics of Central Texas moved into a new location on January 2nd. The new location offers 3 new treatment areas, an esthetics room, a laser room, and a hormone treatment room. The service menu has also expanded to include hormone replacement therapy, new facial treatments, lash lifts with tint, henna brows, and waxing.
Aesthetics of Central Texas Medical Directors, Dr. Teresa Irwin, and Dr. Richard Laue are passionate about improving the health and wellness of the people of San Marcos, Texas. The team is also comprised of 3 licensed estheticians and certified laser techs with over 30 years of combined aesthetics experience. Aesthetics of Central Texas has invested in the best technology and training to provide clients with optimum results. Aesthetics of Central Texas is proud to offer a wide assortment of effective treatments featuring a sizable collection of high-class technology. At Aesthetics of Central Texas, the well-trained personnel focuses on numerous areas of aesthetic medicine, including skin resurfacing, hair removal, cellulite reduction, hair restoration, and more. The team is proud to provide a varied variety of effective services for people throughout San Marcos, TX by making use of innovative technology.
Some of the most sought-after procedures utilize state-of-the-art Harmony XL PRO technology. The Harmony XL PRO device features numerous hand pieces with distinct laser functions and results, allowing the system to adapt to various skin types and address specific concerns.
Aesthetics of Central Texas is conveniently located at 2108 Hunter Rd. #106 in San Marcos, Texas.
To learn more about Aesthetics of Central Texas visit their website https://www.aestheticsofcentraltexas.com/ or call 512.855.3908
