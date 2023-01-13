Electronic Music Project 3kStatic Joins Forces With Journalist Ian Urbina
I hope this album gives listeners a gateway to further education, and perhaps subsequent action.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic music project 3kStatic has joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— 3kStatic for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the project. The artists can draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting at sea.
Dean Capone is behind 3kStatic, an electronic music project with a 23-year career well known for collaborations with a constellation of artists from across the music spectrum.
Capone believes there are issues and situations Urbina investigated in the writing of the book The Outlaw Ocean that are completely unknown to most people, he said.
“The subject matter investigated in The Outlaw Ocean are global in their impact, and largely unspoken,” Capone said. “The issues the book illuminates are reflected throughout current events, such as the current suspension of fishing season(s) in Alaska due to both climate change and overfishing.”
Capone explains why the book had an effect on him personally, after spending much of his own teenage years living on a small sailing vessel.
“I had the youthful and fanciful notions of my ability to 'pull up anchor' and go literally anywhere,” Capone said. “The reality is that the boundless possibilities, freedom and opportunities the sea represents are in contrast to the sheer lawlessness covering most of the planet, unbeknownst to almost everyone. I found this particularly compelling.”
Capone hopes that as part of The Outlaw Ocean Music Project his work can evoke the spirit and intent of Urbina’s reporting, “and give listeners a gateway to further education, and perhaps subsequent action, where possible,” he said.
“Vigilante Injustice” by 3kStatic is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
3kStatic - The Sea is on Fire | The Outlaw Ocean Music Project