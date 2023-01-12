ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ENFORCEMENT LEADS TO DRAMATIC DECREASE IN CHICAGO AREA EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS IN 2022

CHICAGO - Due in large part to increased enforcement efforts and technology, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings dropped 47% in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to last year.





"Protecting all Illinoisans, in our schools, in public spaces, and on our expressways, is the most important thing we can do," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The scourge of gun violence requires aggressive and intentional action. By taking steps to expand the usage of expressway cameras and hiring additional state police troopers, we're making sure law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to effectively respond to criminal activity on our roads."





"After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, the Illinois State Police mobilized resources agency-wide, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents, which cut the number of expressway shootings in 2022 almost in half," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The number of guns we recovered increased by more than 70% over the past year, and the number of stolen/hijacked vehicles recovered increased by more than 230%. ISP will continue to commit resources to combat expressway violence in the Chicago area and help keep people safe on Illinois highways."





Chicago expressway violence cases that were charged in 2022 compared to 2021:



Date Shootings Injuries Deaths Traffic Stops Arrests Guns Recovered Recovered Vehicles 2022 140 60 3 25,676 1,542 342 615 2021 264 119 24 14,378 1,508 197 182 Some 2022 charges stem from 2020 and 2021 cases. Some 2022 charges stem from 2020 and 2021 cases.

ISP's increased use of technology has had a direct impact on the ability to target and track criminal activity. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) capture a visual of vehicle license plates and anytime a wanted or suspected vehicle is detected by an ALPR, an alert is issued and law enforcement are better able to locate and track the vehicle. In 2021, ISP installed approximately 100 automated license plate readers (ALPRs) along I-94. By the end of 2022, 289 ALPRs were installed along I-94, I-90, I-290, I-294, I-55, and I-57. ISP will continue to install ALPRs on expressways in and around Chicago installing an addition 50 ALPRs along I-94 and I-55 to finish the first phase of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act. An estimated $20 million is also appropriated for additional ALPRs in 22 counties , which include Cook and surrounding counties.





ISP expanded the use of its Air Operations unit. Air operations help make pursuits safer by allowing units on the ground to terminate high speed pursuits while Air Operations continues tracking the fleeing vehicles from the air. This allows units on the ground to pre-position themselves to stop the vehicle. During 2022, ISP Air Operations missions directly resulted in 123 arrests, including 52 carjacking arrests and seven armed robbery arrests, as well as 107 vehicles and 38 weapons recovered.





In 2022, ISP's efforts to identify, locate, arrest, and charge suspected offenders resulted in more violent offenders being held accountable compared to 2021. The number of cases charged in 2022 increased by 140% compared to 2021.



Chicago expressway violence cases that were charged in 2022 compared to 2021: Year Shooting Homicide Reckless Homicide, DUI-Great Bodily Harm, Hit and Run Death, Great Bodily Harm Other Total 2022 25 6 16 37 84 2021 11 3 10 11 35 Some 2022 charges stem from 2020 and 2021 cases Some 2022 charges stem from 2020 and 2021 cases





The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations coordinates closely with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to ensure cases are charged in a timely manner.





Just one example of the success of ISP's multi-resource, coordinated approach occurred in mid-December when ISP responded to a call of an individual shooting at another vehicle while traveling on I-94. ISP was able to identify the suspected vehicle using ALPRs, enter it into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, and locate the vehicle at the registered owner's residence. While conducting surveillance, ISP took the suspect into custody and was able to obtain a confession from the suspect. In executing search warrants for the residence, ISP found multiple fraudulent IDs, 40 rounds of ammunition, and a fully loaded magazine. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a gun. The suspect was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a Revoked FOID. It took less than 24 hours from the time the crime was committed to charges filed.





ISP will continue to take the multifaceted approach that has shown to reduce violent crime on our expressways.

Increased ISP presence Focused, strategic violent crime reduction missions. Proactive enforcement - Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) Unit Multiple jurisdiction collaboration Unified Command - Multiple ISP divisions focused on expressway violence Technology - automated license plate readers, air operations





In addition to patrol and criminal investigation details to target expressway shootings, ISP is also strengthening forensic services and building new laboratories to process evidence, as well as recruiting 300 new troopers to join the ranks. Since 2019, ISP has hired 417 new troopers.