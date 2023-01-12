ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ENFORCEMENT LEADS TO DRAMATIC DECREASE IN CHICAGO AREA EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS IN 2022
CHICAGO - Due in large part to increased enforcement efforts and technology, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings dropped 47% in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to last year.
"Protecting all Illinoisans, in our schools, in public spaces, and on our expressways, is the most important thing we can do," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The scourge of gun violence requires aggressive and intentional action. By taking steps to expand the usage of expressway cameras and hiring additional state police troopers, we're making sure law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to effectively respond to criminal activity on our roads."
"After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, the Illinois State Police mobilized resources agency-wide, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents, which cut the number of expressway shootings in 2022 almost in half," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The number of guns we recovered increased by more than 70% over the past year, and the number of stolen/hijacked vehicles recovered increased by more than 230%. ISP will continue to commit resources to combat expressway violence in the Chicago area and help keep people safe on Illinois highways."
Chicago expressway violence cases that were charged in 2022 compared to 2021:
|
Date
|
Shootings
|
Injuries
|
Deaths
|
Traffic Stops
|
Arrests
|
Guns Recovered
|
Recovered Vehicles
|
2022
|
140
|
60
|
3
|
25,676
|
1,542
|
342
|
615
|
2021
|
264
|
119
|
24
|
14,378
|
1,508
|
197
|
182
ISP expanded the use of its Air Operations unit. Air operations help make pursuits safer by allowing units on the ground to terminate high speed pursuits while Air Operations continues tracking the fleeing vehicles from the air. This allows units on the ground to pre-position themselves to stop the vehicle. During 2022, ISP Air Operations missions directly resulted in 123 arrests, including 52 carjacking arrests and seven armed robbery arrests, as well as 107 vehicles and 38 weapons recovered.
In 2022, ISP's efforts to identify, locate, arrest, and charge suspected offenders resulted in more violent offenders being held accountable compared to 2021. The number of cases charged in 2022 increased by 140% compared to 2021.
Chicago expressway violence cases that were charged in 2022 compared to 2021:
|
Year
|
|
Shooting
|
Homicide
|
Reckless Homicide, DUI-Great Bodily Harm, Hit and Run Death, Great Bodily Harm
|
Other
|
Total
|
2022
|
|
25
|
6
|
16
|
37
|
84
|
2021
|
|
11
|
3
|
10
|
11
|
35
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations coordinates closely with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to ensure cases are charged in a timely manner.
Just one example of the success of ISP's multi-resource, coordinated approach occurred in mid-December when ISP responded to a call of an individual shooting at another vehicle while traveling on I-94. ISP was able to identify the suspected vehicle using ALPRs, enter it into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, and locate the vehicle at the registered owner's residence. While conducting surveillance, ISP took the suspect into custody and was able to obtain a confession from the suspect. In executing search warrants for the residence, ISP found multiple fraudulent IDs, 40 rounds of ammunition, and a fully loaded magazine. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a gun. The suspect was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm with a Revoked FOID. It took less than 24 hours from the time the crime was committed to charges filed.
ISP will continue to take the multifaceted approach that has shown to reduce violent crime on our expressways.
- Increased ISP presence
- Focused, strategic violent crime reduction missions. Proactive enforcement - Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) Unit
- Multiple jurisdiction collaboration
- Unified Command - Multiple ISP divisions focused on expressway violence
- Technology - automated license plate readers, air operations
In addition to patrol and criminal investigation details to target expressway shootings, ISP is also strengthening forensic services and building new laboratories to process evidence, as well as recruiting 300 new troopers to join the ranks. Since 2019, ISP has hired 417 new troopers.