ChimpKey Introduces an Automated Data Entry Solution for PDF to XML and EDI Conversion
ChimpKey, a leading provider of automated data entry solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its service all across America.UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChimpKey, a leading provider of automated data entry solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its service that converts PDF documents to XML and EDI formats all over America. The service is designed to make it easy for businesses to convert large amounts of PDF data into structured formats for use in their business processes.
ChimpKey's service uses advanced optical character recognition (OCR) technology to accurately extract data from PDF documents and then convert it into XML or EDI format. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, saving businesses time and money. The service is also highly accurate, with a 99.9% accuracy rate, ensuring that all data is transferred correctly.
The service is perfect for businesses that deal with large amounts of PDF data, such as invoices, receipts, and other financial documents. It can also be used for legal documents, medical records, and any other type of document that is in PDF format.
"We are excited to offer this new service to our customers," said Kevin P. CEO of ChimpKey. "We understand the challenges businesses face when dealing with large amounts of PDF data, and our service makes it easy to convert that data into structured formats for use in their business processes. We believe this service will be a game-changer for businesses all across America."
ChimpKey's service is now available in every state and businesses can sign up for a trial on the company's website.
About ChimpKey
ChimpKey is a leading provider of automated data entry solutions. The company's mission is to help businesses save time and money by automating their data entry processes. ChimpKey's services are designed to be accurate, reliable, and easy to use, and are used by businesses of all sizes across a wide range of industries.
Kevin P.
ChimpKey
+1 888-373-1365
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube