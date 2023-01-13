LenderDock Teams Up with West Point Insurance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock and West Point Insurance Services announced a new partnership that strategically supports the goal of having a comprehensive lienholder process automation solution by fully digitizing lienholder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.
West Point Insurance Services delivers a comprehensive suite of services within their InsurSys suite of products including a customized policy process and management software platform and a complete Business Process Outsourcing solution. Their team of Property and Casualty insurance industry veterans combines expertise in technology and decades of P&C industry knowledge to help carriers and insurance providers scale, rapidly launch new programs, and consistently ensure quality and compliance.
As the company continues to grow, finding a solution that reduces operational cost related to mortgagee communication and lienholder workflows is a top priority. With a commitment to their clients and partners, having an all-digital solution that addresses the multitude of manual tasks and requests from banks and lenders is critically important.
In addition to utilizing LenderDock’s Notifi™ service which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee and escrow billing notifications, West Point will look to add LenderDock’s Verifi™ and Correxion™ base platform.
“West Point is an innovator and market leader within the P&C insurance industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to assist them in maximizing the value of the technology and service they deliver to their clients,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
