Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,805 in the last 365 days.

LenderDock Teams Up with West Point Insurance Services

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock and West Point Insurance Services announced a new partnership that strategically supports the goal of having a comprehensive lienholder process automation solution by fully digitizing lienholder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.

West Point Insurance Services delivers a comprehensive suite of services within their InsurSys suite of products including a customized policy process and management software platform and a complete Business Process Outsourcing solution. Their team of Property and Casualty insurance industry veterans combines expertise in technology and decades of P&C industry knowledge to help carriers and insurance providers scale, rapidly launch new programs, and consistently ensure quality and compliance.

As the company continues to grow, finding a solution that reduces operational cost related to mortgagee communication and lienholder workflows is a top priority. With a commitment to their clients and partners, having an all-digital solution that addresses the multitude of manual tasks and requests from banks and lenders is critically important.

In addition to utilizing LenderDock’s Notifi™ service which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee and escrow billing notifications, West Point will look to add LenderDock’s Verifi™ and Correxion™ base platform.

“West Point is an innovator and market leader within the P&C insurance industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to assist them in maximizing the value of the technology and service they deliver to their clients,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.

About LenderDock Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.


Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here

You just read:

LenderDock Teams Up with West Point Insurance Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.