Project Genetics Expands Workforce Management Division to Maximize Efficiencies for Global Clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Genetics announced today that it is aggressively expanding its Workforce Management Division by adding several new key management individuals. This expansion is necessary to ensure that the company is keeping pace with the rapidly growing demand from businesses across all sectors and around the globe.
With the available labor pool continuing to tighten along with significant changes to software solutions, companies are searching for more effective options to manage, implement and support their solutions. Project Genetics is meeting that demand and continues to attract talented experts to help meet the growing need for these services.
With UKG announcing the end of life for Workforce Central, organizations are looking for partners to assist them through the migration process to Workforce Dimensions. Project Genetics consultants were the first in the UKG partner ecosystem to implement and migrate customers when Workforce Dimensions was first released in 2017. Being the first allows the company to provide the most experienced consultants to customers to drive best practices and successful migrations.
Peter Brabenec is the newest addition to the already talented and experienced team of WFM Experts. He joined the company as the new year began and was preceded by Todd Kiernan, who joined in late Q3 of 2022 to run all things Sales and Marketing. With these latest additions to the already talented team of experts, the company will continue to build upon its success in delivering a phenomenal customer experience. The WFM Experience Project Genetics delivers truly differentiates them from others in the industry.
Many companies who are embarking on large transformations or are focusing on managing their human resources more effectively, can often experience significant challenges such as strained internal resource availability, major cost overruns, and missed requirements resulting in delays along with a host of other disappointments. As experts in technical project management, Project Genetics implements measures to reduce these challenges, which creates a more efficient and rewarding experience.
As organizations face the prospects of a recession, they are making plans as to how and where to reduce their operating costs. As Human Resources accounts for the majority of the operating expenses, this is the primary area of focus.
Before making significant reductions, it is imperative the organization understands the overall impact of these decisions,” said Peter Brabenec, Chief Operating Officer at Project Genetics. Project Genetics works with our clients to understand the impacts in order to make an informed decision.”
The WFM Experience Team at Project Genetics
Peter Brabenec is a globally recognized workforce management expert with 25 years of experience delivering complex projects in the space. Having previously worked as a cost accountant in the manufacturing industry for 18 years, Peter has first-hand knowledge of the requirements typical to that industry, and his understanding of labor management in complex environments is well renowned. He also has a Six Sigma Black Belt certification, Kaizen and Lean experience, Standard costing and Activity Based Costing knowledge, and FAR compliance experience. He has implemented KanBan and JIT principles at various manufacturing organizations. Peter was previously Vice President of Enterprise HCM at the US division of Presence of IT and spent 12 years in various manufacturing consulting roles at UKG.
Todd Kiernan is the General Manager of Sales and Marketing for Workforce Management/HCM Solutions, overseeing the entire strategy from start to finish. His 30+ years of experience in sales and marketing has included time spent in multiple business verticals and 12+ years in the Workforce Management space with companies such as UKG, Presence of IT, Workforce Insight, and Accenture. His expertise covers Data Collection, Time and Attendance and Scheduling, Labor Tracking, Compliance, Analytics, HR, payroll, and more - allowing customers to benefit from his deep understanding of the industry.
About Project Genetics
Project Genetics is a professional services IT firm with offices in the US and Australia. We specialize in workforce management implementations and support for all IT projects using UKG solutions. Business and technology challenges don't have to be complicated - our success comes from being able to provide the tools and expert consulting necessary to get the job done right. Our team of experienced professionals deeply understands our customer's goals and challenges, allowing us to create tailored solutions for each customer.
Krystal N Covington
Krystal N Covington
Go Lead Consulting
krystal@goleadconsulting.com