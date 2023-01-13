Palms Casino Resort will host the 15th annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival in October 2023
Make your escape at Palms and join us for our deliciously decadent one-of- a-kind event with extravagance at your fingertipsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival will be held at the legendary Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 4-8, 2023, featuring some of the world's best culinary talents and top spirits.
The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival offers every extravagance right at your fingertips and will be set against the luxury backdrop of the exclusive Palms Casino Resort. Indulge in elegance at every turn as you delight in the finest cuisine, decadent desserts, and spirits that Las Vegas has to offer. We invite you to delve into this desert oasis as you explore the world-famous Palms.
The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival is a celebration of the senses, featuring an eclectic selection of elegant fare from renowned celebrity chefs. Feast on an enormous array of delicious foods, invigorate yourself with sensational spirits and enjoy the good life against the backdrop of this truly-inspired resort. As with all our events, the proceeds from this celebration will be donated to a worthy cause. So come and have the time of your life, while helping us make the world a better place!
Palms reopened in April of 2022 as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (“SMGHA”) an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
Featuring stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip, the guest rooms at Palms are designed to provide ultimate comfort and style. Palms has an array of restaurants that can satisfy any palate—whether you are craving meat (Mabel’s BBQ), a taste of the world (A.Y.C.E Buffet), fine dining (Scotch 80 Prime), or mouth-watering dim sum delicacies (Tim Ho Wan) Scotch 80 Prime was recently voted Best New Restaurant of the Year by Desert Companion.
This fabulous event wouldn’t take place without our amazing presenting sponsor Palms Casino Resort.
Tickets are now on sale and range from $100-$150. Tickets include a special tasting of world-class wines, beers, spirits, and delicious food. Due to popular demand, individuals interested in attending are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VegasFoodAndWine.com .
About Palms Casino Resort
Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.
Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (“SMGHA”) an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit http://www.palms.com/ or the Palms Press Room. Follow Palms on social media Facebook Twitter Instagram.
