Tignis Engages Gary Bultman as Strategic Advisor for Enhanced Differentiation and Penetration in Semiconductor Market

Seasoned Executive to Focus on Value Propositions and Product Strategy in Support of Company’s Continued Semiconductor Market GrowthSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tignis, a technology innovator in AI process control for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has engaged Gary Bultman as a strategic advisor. Mr. Bultman will focus on continued enhancement of the company’s value propositions across the semiconductor supply chain and advising on next-generation product roadmaps.
“We’re pleased to collaborate with Gary,” said Jon Herlocker, president and CEO of Tignis. “He brings decades of executive-level semiconductor industry experience. Gary will be instrumental in our ongoing value proposition definition, market penetration and strategic partnerships. We welcome his focused insights in identifying opportunities and challenges associated with the role of data in semiconductor manufacturing.”
“I’m excited to be working with the Tignis executive team and cross-functional leaders,” shared Gary Bultman. “Tignis brings an advanced and unique approach to the deep challenges of semiconductor process control and automation. I look forward to helping analyze near- and long-term opportunities within the semiconductor industry and contributing the company’s successful growth strategy.”
Mr. Bultman recently retired from his roles as SVP of strategic development for Lam Research and president of Lam Capital, where he was responsible for corporate strategy, alignment of business unit strategies, mergers and acquisitions, technology licensing and corporate venture investment. During his 12-year tenure with Lam the company successfully transitioned from leadership in the etch market to global leadership in the semiconductor equipment market.
Serving in CXO, GM and SVP positions during his 14 years at KLA, Mr. Bultman was a member of the executive committee driving increased top-line growth. His responsibilities included acquisitions, joint ventures, new business incubation, venture investing, and investigations into markets outside of core business. Prior to that, Mr. Bultman served in leadership positions in engineering, marketing and sales during his 10-year employment with Applied Materials. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University.
About Tignis
Tignis (tignis.com) specializes in AI-powered process control with a physics and engineering foundation. Headquartered in Seattle, the company develops and sells innovative software solutions that use AI and machine learning to enable next-generation manufacturing processes. Tignis gives semiconductor equipment manufacturers, wafer fabs, and components and materials suppliers unprecedented automation and process control—increasing manufacturing yield, decreasing process downtime, and reducing costs. Working with the world’s top semiconductor equipment manufacturers and fabricators, Tignis also has a proven track record of empowering other large-scale mission-critical industries. Tignis solutions are deployed in hundreds of facilities worldwide.
