Tignis Engages Daniel Marrujo for Strategic Planning and Business Dev in U.S. Government and Commercial Market Expansion
Semiconductor Industry Expert to Focus on Company’s Strategic Framework and Business Development Opportunities for Delivering Advanced AI Process ControlSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tignis, a technology innovator in AI process control for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has engaged Daniel Marrujo as a strategic advisor. Mr. Marrujo will focus on guiding the development of Tignis’ strategic plan for business expansion within the U.S. government and commercial sectors, and will facilitate introductions and engagements.
“We’re honored to work with Dan,” said Jon Herlocker, president and CEO of Tignis. “He brings years of expertise in the semiconductor industry and a broad network of relationships in government and commercial markets. Given Dan’s unique insight into long-term trends and market intelligence, our executive team is looking forward to collaborating with him to ensure clear and unified positioning for our current and long-term product offerings.”
“I’m pleased to be working with the Tignis executive team,” shared Daniel Marrujo. “The company is uniting the most advanced AI and ML data science with the precise insights of physics to give semiconductor equipment manufactures and fabricators unprecedented automation and process control. Tignis continuously stays at the forefront of technological advancement, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts to disrupt existing industry business practices.”
Mr. Marrujo is currently the president and managing director of Trusted Strategic Solutions, a leading Silicon Valley-based consulting and government relations firm. He is on the board of directors for Nantero, and on the boards of advisors for numerous companies, including Akhan Semiconductor, BMNT, Integra Technologies, and KeySquare Cyber Security. He is also on the President’s Council of Advisors for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is a senior fellow for the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.
Mr. Marrujo served more than 10 years as a senior civilian in the U.S. government, most recently as chief strategy officer and director of the Office of Research and Technology Applications (ORTA) at the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA). During his role as a U.S. government civilian he focused on many microelectronics initiatives that aided the U.S. at the Pentagon, Congress and the White House.
Before embarking on his government civilian career, Mr. Marrujo developed missile guidance systems for advanced programs at Raytheon Missile Systems. He holds a master’s degree in Materials Engineering and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
About Tignis
Tignis (tignis.com) specializes in AI-powered process control with a physics and engineering foundation. Headquartered in Seattle, the company develops and sells innovative software solutions that use AI and machine learning to enable next-generation manufacturing processes—increasing manufacturing yield, decreasing process downtime, and reducing costs. Actively working with the world’s top semiconductor equipment manufacturers, Tignis also has a proven track record of empowering other large-scale mission-critical industries. Tignis solutions are deployed in hundreds of facilities worldwide.
Therese Adlhoch Smith
The Adlhoch Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn