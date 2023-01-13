PennDOT Accepting Applications for Summer Internship, Seasonal Employment Programs

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting applications for its paid internship and summer employment program in the northwest region.

PennDOT District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, is seeking college students for engineering and non-engineering positions at the District office in Oil City, as well as college students and non-students for temporary, seasonal positions located across the region.

Engineering interns can be assigned to a variety of job duties, including inspecting construction work or assisting the design unit. Non-engineering interns are needed in the administration unit, such as the press office and the district maintenance unit for roadway data collection. Applicants interested in being considered for a position at the District 1 office should chose Venango County when completing their application.

The seasonal program supports the county maintenance activities, such as flagging duties, data inputting, assisting in the garage and custodial services at roadside rest facilities

Applicants for student positions in the district office must have completed one year of a post-secondary school. Student positions in support of county maintenance must have graduated high school. Both positions require the applicant to be 18 or older and enrolled or intend to be enrolled in a two- or four-year post-secondary education program. They must be in good academic standing, which is defined as a grade point average of 2.0 or above, and some positions require enrollment in certain academic areas of study.

Candidates are also required to have a valid Pennsylvania Class C Driver's License. Work hours and compensation vary based on position and travel may be required. Applicants may apply for than one position and for work in more than one county.

Additional information and statewide applications are available at www.employment.pa.gov for the following positions:

Applicants can see all current available positions available by going online to www.employment.pa.gov and can send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

