Photographer JoAnn Jardine considered working without a studio when she moved out of her last location in the Upper Lakes Foods building.

However, a Main Street Bounceback grant provided the opportunity for Jardine to set up shop in another historic building, this time at 1608 Tower Ave.

Jardine said the grant provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation helped her remodel the building for her photography studio and offset the rent in the new location.

[Adapted from: Studio One settles into new digs in Superior January 12, 2023 Superior Telegram]