WEDC provides more than $1.6 million to 14 Wisconsin organizations assisting entrepreneurs

Latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants support startups across the state

MADISON, WI. JULY 11, 2025 – Fourteen organizations supporting Wisconsin entrepreneurs with technical and financial assistance have received more than $1.6 million in the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants (EPG) from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Entrepreneurs play a vital role in driving Wisconsin’s economy forward,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “With the help of our partners, entrepreneurs will be able to bring new ideas and businesses to life.”

The Entrepreneurship Partner Grants were created in 2021 to assist organizations that provide training, financing, mentorship, and technical support to startups across the state.

The current round of grants will assist an estimated 600 individuals and/or businesses representing Ashland, Bayfield, Brown, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Pierce, Polk, Price, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, and Walworth counties.

Grant recipients in this round of funding include:

Lakeland University, Sheboygan – $84,500

Lakeland University’s program will fill critical gaps in Wisconsin’s startup ecosystem through an inclusive, year-round approach. This “a la carte” model allows founders to engage at any stage, addressing key challenges with tailored programming, such as Patentpalooza, an angel investment event, and innovative workshops, alongside a seed micro-fund, a community design studio, and a capital access literacy platform. With a strong focus on rural and women-owned businesses, the initiative leverages new and existing partnerships to provide specialized support, ensuring that both high-growth startups and small business entrepreneurs have access to essential resources and opportunities for success.

First Nations Community Financial (aka Cedar Growth), Black River Falls – $200,000

Cedar Growth seeks to support Native, women-owned, and small businesses in rural communities by expanding entrepreneurial resources through combined services with expert partners and internal capacity. A key initiative, “on the road” services, will bring in-person business training to Native entrepreneurs, leveraging partnerships with the Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation (WIHEDC) and tribal business hubs. With 11

federally recognized tribes and numerous Native enterprises, there is immense potential to create business opportunities through policy and infrastructure development.

Kenosha Innovation Network, Kenosha – $167,000

Kenosha Innovation Network (KIN) is launching a pilot program to support early-stage entrepreneurs in Kenosha and beyond by integrating financial and technical assistance with mentorship and artificial intelligence-driven tools for business growth. Additionally, KIN is organizing a Southeast Wisconsin Pitch Competition in November 2025 to identify and support top startups. In collaboration with Carthage College, KIN is also developing a strategic partnership to provide business, law, and technology resources while offering students experiential learning opportunities.

Wisconsin Preservation Fund, Milwaukee – $50,000

The Emerging Developers and Community Building Fund is a new initiative aimed at supporting entrepreneurial real estate developers in Milwaukee’s disinvested neighborhoods. Led by the Wisconsin Preservation Fund (WPF) and Milwaukee Development Corporation (MDC), the program provides capital, mentorship, and technical assistance to emerging developers. Over two years, a $50,000 WEDC investment will be leveraged to provide $2 million in direct financing to 18-25 entrepreneurs, helping them secure traditional and non-traditional funding. By bridging financial and knowledge gaps, this initiative empowers early-stage developers, strengthens local economies, and promotes long-term community sustainability.

Collaborative 523, Whitewater – $182,000

The RenewTowns program, led by the Enactus team at UW-Whitewater, supports emerging businesses through a structured storefront competition by alleviating rental costs and providing key entrepreneurial resources. Grant funds will subsidize rent for selected businesses, with the grand prize winner receiving free rent for a year and up to 10 others receiving a 50% subsidy. Winners also gain access to a coworking space, workshops, and mentorship. Additionally, $100,000 in microloans will be available at a 5% interest rate for upfront costs. The program ensures ongoing support through mentorship, networking, and structured check-ins, fostering long-term business growth and sustainability.

Wisconsin Farmer’s Union Foundation, Statewide – $128,000

The Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundation is launching a new initiative to provide high-quality entrepreneurial support to Hmong farmers in Wisconsin, a historically underserved group in the agricultural sector. This program will address key gaps in business development, technical assistance, and market access. In partnership with WEDC and True Vue, the program offers workshops, conferences, one-on-one coaching, micro-grants, and branding development to equip farmers with essential tools in financial literacy, business planning, and digital marketing.

Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Wauwatosa – $95,000

The Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) is launching the Ignite Business Academy (IBA), a 90-day cohort-based program designed to support startups across Wisconsin. In collaboration with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, J.P. Morgan Chase, SCORE, the Small Business Development Center

(SBDC), the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC), IBA equips 60 startup founders with the skills, resources, and networks needed to launch and grow their businesses. The program features virtual sessions, in-person workshops, mentorship, and a culminating Pitch Day connecting participants with investors and business leaders. Additionally, IBA provides technical support, funding guidance, and a direct pathway into WCCC’s business accelerator, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable startup ecosystem in Wisconsin.

St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, River Falls – $100,000

The St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center (SCVBIC) seeks to launch a Micro-Grant Program to support early-stage, underserved entrepreneurs in St. Croix, Pierce, and Polk counties with critical startup and growth expenses. This program will provide small grants to cover costs such as accounting software, website development, equipment, marketing, legal services, and specialized training. Eligibility prioritizes graduates of SCVBIC’s incubation program, SBDC’s Entrepreneur Training Program, and technical training at UW-River Falls and Chippewa Valley Technical College. Awardees must complete entrepreneurship training and commit to three years of impact reporting.

Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) Eau Claire – $50,000

Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) is bridging gaps in Wisconsin’s rural entrepreneurial ecosystem through the Rural Business Innovation Lab (RBIL), which will provide six rural entrepreneurs with an immersive, eight-month program featuring one-on-one coaching, workshops, networking, and access to specialized consultants. The curriculum addresses key challenges like business planning, financial management, marketing, and scaling while leveraging partnerships with the Food Finance Institute, Small Business Development Centers, WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity, LegalCorps, and regional capital networks.

Progress Lakeshore, Manitowoc – $133,390

The Child Care Startup Assistance project aims to enhance the availability and quality of child care by expanding provider networks, strengthening professional development, upgrading facility standards, and creating sustainable funding solutions. A key initiative is a child care incubator that provides mentorship, training, facilities, and financial support to new providers, offering one-classroom spaces in underutilized buildings at low-cost rent to reduce entry barriers. The program also offers low/no-interest loans and a revolving loan fund to assist providers in upgrading facilities, particularly in rural areas like Manitowoc County, where 2,426 additional child care slots are needed.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac – $34,500

The Rural Accelerator is a newly developed program aimed at expanding entrepreneurial support in underrepresented rural communities within Fond du Lac County. By combining direct funding with technical assistance, the program helps rural entrepreneurs overcome common barriers to launching and growing their businesses. Selected participants can earn cash awards and potential BID dollars for architectural and construction costs, ensuring a solid foundation for success. A partnership between Envision Greater Fond du Lac and the City of Waupun, this initiative focuses on supporting underserved founders by providing mentorship, financial resources, and structured programming.

Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce, Green Bay – $10,500

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is launching “Impulso Latino,” a 10-week accelerator program designed to support startups and small businesses in the food and retail industries. Recognizing the rapid growth of Green Bay’s Latino business community and the challenges entrepreneurs face, this program provides hands-on training to help businesses scale and thrive. With a cohort model supporting up to 15 businesses, the program will deliver structured learning, one-on-one coaching, and long-term mentorship through the Chamber’s Diverse Small Business Manager, strengthening the ecosystem for entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in the region.

Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA), Statewide – $200,000

The Early Childhood Education Business Builder Program (ECE-BBP) will support up to 10 child care entrepreneurs in Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Sawyer, and Price counties to strengthen existing programs and increase child care availability in a region that has lost 61 childcare programs since 2013. Building on WECA’s successful Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network (WEESSN) and Provider Assistance for Licensing (PAL) program, ECE-BBP will offer business training, individualized coaching, stipends, and licensing support to help new and existing providers establish financially sustainable child care businesses. By expanding high-quality child care, the program will create jobs, support working families, and strengthen local economies.

Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation Foundation, Sheboygan – $200,000

Accelerate Sheboygan County (AccelSC) is a new initiative aimed at expanding entrepreneurial support for rural, underrepresented, and underserved populations in Sheboygan County, with a focus on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. The SCALE program, a one-year structured initiative providing education, mentorship, funding, and resources to guide entrepreneurs through the CPG life cycle. Integrating on-demand education, mentorship, and industry-specific programming, AccelSC fills critical gaps in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering economic growth and innovation.

For more information on the Entrepreneurship Partner Grant program, visit https://wedc.org/programs/entrepreneurship-partner-grant/