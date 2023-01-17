Motionworks Adds Kyle James as Director of Product Managment
Company Continues to Grow Staff and Client Base
Kyle will be an essential new member of our team as we continue to expand our product portfolio and our user base.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motionworks, North America's leading population intelligence company, announced today that Kyle James has joined the company as Director of Product Management.
Motionworks uses geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and UX experts to curate past, present, and predictive insights on how the total population moves throughout the physical world - everywhere, all the time. The company's industry expertise includes travel, retail, real estate, transportation, city planning, and multiple media channels. The data fuel the currency for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry across North America. Motionworks recently began its global expansion and will roll its solutions out across multiple countries in the coming months.
Filling a critical role in the Motionworks product team, James will be partnering with Julie Folkers, SVP of Product, to shape the product strategy in alignment with company goals. He will manage the product roadmap for existing and new products, drive value and user adoption, and help maximize the potential of the company’s expanding suite of data-focused products.
"After immersing myself in the OOH industry and learning the value of geospatial data at OneScreen.ai, I was nowhere ready to hit delete RAM on that knowledge,” said James. “I fundamentally believe that turning geospatial data analysis into usable metrics can impact marketing and more in meaningful ways. Motionworks is leading the charge to understand and unlock that value."
James is a technical problem solver, an entrepreneur, and a product leader with more than 20 years of experience. He was the founder of two successful startups, nuCloud, which was acquired by Modern Campus in March 2021, and .eduGuru, an award-winning blog and thought-leadership brand focusing on Digital Marketing and Web Development in Higher Education. James previously held product roles at HubSpot and OneScreen.ai. He has achieved dozens of awards and honors throughout his career, most recently receiving a 2022 Bronze Stevie Award for Onboarding Professional of the Year.
“Over the last year, Motionworks has been developing new products and honing its existing suite of solutions for its significant slate of users,” said Julie Folkers, SVP of Product. “Kyle will be an essential new member of our team as we continue to expand our product portfolio and our user base.”
Recently showcased as one of the most promising, innovative tech companies in the Southeast, Motionworks has been growing its team to accommodate its expanding client portfolio. Other notable hires include Steven Spencer who joined Motionworks as Technical Lead of Software & Systems, David Kim as Data Visualization Analyst, and Gaspard Desrousseaux as Data Analyst.
To learn more about Motionworks, visit mworks.com.
About Motionworks
Motionworks is the trusted population intelligence expert that empowers customers with privacy-compliant, innovative data solutions to help them make smarter and more confident decisions. Motionworks is the fusion of three powerhouse companies in the mobility space, Intermx, Transport Foundry, and Standard Data, with a portfolio spanning advertising, city planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and user experience experts, Motionworks delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, and predictive intelligence about how people move around the globe.
