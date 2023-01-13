New ZIKO LED Wall Pack With Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

ZIKO LED wall pack with selectable wattage, selectable Kelvin, and glare reduction opalescent lens Access Fixtures Icon

ZIKO LED wall packs feature selectable wattage and Kelvin housed in a die-cast aluminum housing with a glare reducing opalescent polycarbonate diffuser lens.

ZIKO LED wall packs are designed to replace MH, HPS, and Mercury vapor wall packs, with a similar form factor and light distribution, albeit with longer life, no maintenance, and virtually no glare.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the new ZIKO LED wall packs with selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin as part of Access Fixtures’s expanding line of LED wall packs. ZIKO is a basic entry level price point wall pack that is anything but basic. While the form factor is similar to traditional forward throw wall packs, this is an energy efficient LED wall pack that comes standard with lots of flexibility and has a few options to met many if not most exterior lighting applications that use a wall pack for illumination.

ZIKO LED wall packs feature selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin housed in a die-cast aluminum housing with a glare reducing opalescent polycarbonate diffuser lens. There are three new versions of ZIKO, with the difference being the range of the wattage available. Selectable wattage enables the property manager to select precisely how much light is emitted with the flick of a switch to achieve the desired amount of light. Selectable Kelvin enables the property manager to select the color of light emitted so it matches the surrounding area or the preferred light Kelvin/color emitted without guessing. The opalescent polycarbonate lens is a shatterproof prismatic polycarbonate lens that diffuses light and prevents glare.

“ZIKO LED wall packs with selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin are another part of Access Fixtures commitment to build high performance lighting solutions that fit the needs of businesses and property managers.” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “ZIKO LED wall packs are designed to replace metal halide wall packs, HPS wall packs, and Mercury vapor wall packs, with a similar form factor and similar light distribution, albeit with longer life, low to no maintenance, and virtually no glare.”

The three different ZIKO LED wall packs each have a unique range of 4 different wattages, start ing with a low of 16 watts and peaking with a high of 100 watts. All three ZIKO LED wall packs have selectable Kelvin of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. They feature an opalescent high impact, glare reducing, high impact polycarbonate lens. The housing is die-cast aluminum housing finished in a bronze powdercoat finish. The LED driver in ZIKO automatically set itself to work on any voltage from 120v to 277v. ZIKO is rated L70 @ 50,000 hours, is 80+ CRI, IP65 rated and is DLC Premium 5.1 Listed, UL listed and CUL Listed. ZIKO also features a unique mounting plate with a level for easy one person installation.

Options for ZIKO include a photocell, surge protection and emergency battery back up. When ordered, the photocell comes installed and is an inexpensive control for the LED wall pack. Surge protection provides protection against power surges and is recommended on islands or anyplace that has fluctuations in voltage. LED lights should never be on the same circuit as HID lights or machinery. Emergency battery back up keeps the lights on when the power goes out.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.