Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,030 in the last 365 days.

Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 is Back

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Reuters Events is delighted to officially launch the full agenda and initial speakers for the upcoming conference Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 (April 12 - 13, Chicago).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/145656_313ae40394422a8b_001full.jpg.

The possibility of treating customers as individuals was previously unthinkable. Finally, carriers can harness the power of analytics, nimble technology, and cutting-edge data architecture to execute ambitious transformation plans.

Achieve it all at Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 to accelerate loyalty and growth like never before.

Confirmed speakers include C-Suite representation from Zurich, Nationwide, Allstate, Prudential Financial, Westfield, Producers National, AXA XL and many more from North Americas most influential carriers.

Download the full event brochure today to access the agenda, speaker line up and an exclusive $400 Thanksgiving discount.

Industry leading innovators already confirmed for this year's conference include:

  • Ericson Chan, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer, Zurich
  • Amy Shore, Chief Customer Officer, Nationwide
  • Niki Kouri-Maglaras, VP and Chief Digital Officer of International Business, Prudential Financial, Inc.
  • Bill Martin, President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Home Assurance
  • Amir Farid, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Business Transformation Officer, Commercial Lines, Westfield Insurance
  • Len van Greuning, Chief Information Officer, John Hancock
  • Russell Page, Chief Technology Officer, Hagerty
  • Francisco Diazluca, Chief Information Officer, Producers National
  • Guy Goldstein, CEO, Next Insurance
  • Adarsh Rachmale, CEO, CoverTree
  • Rose Hall, SVP Head of Innovation Americas, AXA XL
  • Yogis Nijhon, VP Strategic Partnerships & Head of Portfolio Development, Munich RE Ventures
  • Gina Reyes, VP of Claims, Openly

Don't miss out on the exclusive brochure discount.

Join us and 400+ other executives at the largest gathering of insurance data, analytics and tech professional to surpass disruptions facing your workflows, modernize CX and outpace the competition.

Lucy Hughes
Project Director | Insurance
Reuters Events
T: +44 20 7513 4441
E: lucy.hughes@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145656

You just read:

Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2023 is Back

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.