EMU FELPS Organizes Charity Event in Aid of Cancer Patients

Within the scope of the collaboration protocol between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Help Those with Cancer Association (KHYD) and, framework of the Social Responsibility Projects of EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS), a charity bazaar was organized in aid of cancer patients.

Students made sales of various items during the event that took place at the EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School. The proceeds of the sales will be donated to the Help Those with Cancer Association in the upcoming days.

The active participation of the EMU FLEPS Social Responsibility Projects Team Leader and project instructors, and the support of all students, academic staff members, administrative personnel, workers and part-time lecturers played an important role in the realization of this project.

The charity bazaar was attended by many and received much enthusiasm. At the end of the event, the project instructor and the students each expressed their happiness at completing another social responsibility project event with success. Certificates were awarded to those who contributed to the organization of the event and those who were successful in the competitions organized during the semester.

Distribution channels: Education


