Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual PFAS Litigation and Regulatory Conference
This virtual conference takes place on February 9 and features industry leaders from across the country discussing PFAS litigation and regulatory developments.
With the immense wave of PFAS litigation, we are pleased to increase awareness of this topic and changing regulations.”WAYNE, PA - PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting a virtual conference, PFAS Litigation and Regulatory Developments, on February 9, 2023.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
National attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts will join for this virtual event. The effects and widespread use of PFAS have caused an explosion of litigation over the last few years. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said, “With the immense wave of PFAS litigation, we are pleased to increase awareness of this topic and changing regulations.”
Perrin Conferences is pleased to announce its conference chairs:
• John Gardella, Esq., CMBG3 Law, Boston, MA
• Ryan Gillespie, Manager, Environmental Claim Unit, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Chicago, IL
Attendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions on topics such as a current litigation and MDL status update, federal legislative developments, breakdown of PFAS state level perspectives, remediation options, reopener issues, and associated costs, forecast of litigation in 2023, and more.
Some of the featured panelists include:
• James Bilsborrow, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, New York, NY
• Kegan Brown, Esq., Latham & Watkins LLP, New York, NY
• Jen David, AVP, Claims Counsel, Sompo International, New York, NY
• Daniella Einik, Esq., Jones Day, Washington, D.C.
• Scott R. Green, P.G., Market Area Director, First Environment, Butler, NJ
• Richard Janisch, Principal, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Robin Kelliher, Environmental Solutions Group Counsel, USI Insurance Services, Valhalla, NY
• Emily Lamond, Esq., Cole Schotz P.C., Hackensack, NJ
• Daniella D. Landers, Esq., Womble Bond Dickinson, Houston, TX
• Harold Moore, Senior Consultant, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Salem, NH
• Katharine S. Perry, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Robert W. Petti, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Chicago, IL
• Stephanie Schlea, Senior Water Policy Advisor, Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, Arlington, VA
• Jack Sheldon, Senior Consultant, Antea Group, Des Moines, IA
• Oliver E. Twaddell, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, New York, NY
• Sean Upton, Senior Vice President, Head of Claims, Enviant, Fairfiled, CT
• Edward (Ned) B. Witte, Esq., Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., Milwaukee, WI
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
awilliams@perrinconferences.com
