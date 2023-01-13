Launch of the “Tintin NFT Collection”

TINTIN - arteQ NFTs TINTIN - arteQ NFTs

arteQ and Tintinimaginatio, confirmed their intentions to venture into digital artworks by launching the first NFT featuring the image of Tintin.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tintinimaginatio has chosen for its dual Tintin NFT release the draft illustration project for the cover of The Blue Lotus book, sent by Hergé to the publisher on February 12th, 1936.

1777 purely digital NFTs of the same illustration. This collection is individually numbered with each having a specific characteristic that will unlock a world of utilities.

777 framed physical prints, each authenticated by an NFT certificate and numbered from 001/777 to 777/777.

Noting that these digital assets are derivatives of a singular blockchain-verified and rightfully owned genesis NFT by Tintinimaginatio.

In addition, these unique technological holdings provide an in-depth knowledge of the work that occupies a singular place in the artistic output of Hergé. For this reason, they will be accompanied by a digital booklet devised by the Hergéologist, Philippe Goddin.

Knowledge of the history is essential, because it is a source of value. The principle of the NFT* - which can be summarised in three words: authenticity, clarity and traceability - will allow us to establish this value, as well as the quality and notoriety of Hergé's artistic work.

About artèQ

artèQ is specialized in the field blockchain technology, through consultation, tech support and strategized marketing, artèQ has proven itself as a major player in the Web3 space.

Led by an industry-leading expert team, artèQ has launched a variety of prestigious NFT projects such as: “The Kiss NFT Collection” by Gustav Klimt – Official Museum Edition of the Belvedere.

Together with Tintinimaginatio, artèQ will set new highs and define new boundaries in this newly emerging yet limitless technology.

artèQ is your trusted NFT capital.

TINTIN NFT BLUE LOTUS