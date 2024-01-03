Digitalization of Real Assets: METAPOLITAN Drives Revolution in Financial Markets

Metapolitan Digital Asset IPO

METAPOLITAN is a company pioneering a state-of-the-art platform for asset management.

Breaking free from limitations, I embark on a journey of Unlocking the IPOs of Anything – a personal commitment to explore, innovate, and redefine success” — Farbod Sadeghian

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Paradigm Shift in Asset Utilization

According to a study, the market volume for digital securities in Europe is expected to reach €918 billion by 2026. At this point, digital securities would surpass cryptocurrencies in market capitalization for the first time. "With METAPOLITAN, we have laid the groundwork for the future of digital assets," states Farbod Sadeghian, Investment Partner at METAPOLITAN.

The issuance and digitalization of assets provide a straightforward and cost-effective alternative to traditional investment and financing methods. Through blockchain technology, private capital markets emerge independently of banks and institutional funders, catering to both private and institutional investors.

METAPOLITAN stands as one of the first companies in the EU to assist issuers in entering international and private capital markets. The platform covers all steps of the value chain, especially the issuance of digital assets and digital securities in the so-called "Digital Asset IPO," encompassing the primary market sale and trading of digital assets.

Tokenizing digital securities involves digitizing real assets as financial instruments and distributing them for issuers through relevant capital markets. "Depending on the volume and approval by financial market authorities, digital securities can be traded and transferred within the EU," says Sadeghian.

METAPOLITAN is a leading force throughout the entire value chain in the European financial market, assisting over 40 companies with their Digital Asset IPOs across Europe from onboarding and consulting on issuing digital securities and trading on the secondary market. Stephan Kothgasser, Investment Partner at METAPOLITAN, adds, "We have created an environment redefining access to liquidity for private assets."

Limitless Possibilities

With METAPOLITAN, issuers have the opportunity to comprehensively manage digital assets. The transparency, immutability, and cost-efficiency of digital securities, facilitated by blockchain technology, make them accessible and verifiable for investors at all times.

Whether real estate, company shares, artworks, renewable energy projects, or financial instruments themselves—all can be issued as digital securities, reaching a global audience.

Trading, clearing, and settlement of transactions supported in real-time on the blockchain, independent of temporal and spatial constraints.

Advantages of Digital Asset IPO:

Efficiency Boost: Digital assets enable faster and more efficient transactions compared to traditional markets. Global Access: It allows investors worldwide access to investment opportunities that are typically limited. Liquidity: Digitizing assets can increase liquidity by facilitating easier trade and exchange. Transparency: Blockchain technology enables more transparent management and tracking of assets.

Reduced Costs: The use of digital assets reduces intermediary and transaction costs. Inclusion for Small Investors: It also enables small investors to access asset classes typically reserved for institutional investors. METAPOLITAN primarily caters to fund companies, private equity and venture capital firms, family offices, asset managers, SMEs, startups, and individuals.

About METAPOLITAN

METAPOLITAN is a fintech company specializing in the digitalization of assets. It provides services and software solutions for the primary and secondary markets for digital assets. In 2023, the company, based in London and Vienna, employed around 40 individuals.

