Monitor Market Size Expected To Reach $67.79 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Monitor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Monitor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the monitor market. As per TBRC’s monitor market forecast, the global monitor market size is expected to grow to $67.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The growth in the monitor market trends is due to growing internet penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest monitor market share. Major players in the monitor global market include Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., BenQ Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation Inc., AOC International, NEC Display Solutions, Microsoft, Alienware, MSI, Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trending Monitor Market Trend

Advanced technologies are gaining popularity in the monitors market. Major companies operating in the monitors market are concentrating on creating creative technological solutions for monitors.

Monitor Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Cathode-ray tube (CRT, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• 2) By Application: Gaming, Business/Commercial, Personal

• 3) By Resolution: 1366*768, 1920* 1080, 1536*864, 1280*720, 1440*900, Other Resolutions

• By Geography: The global monitor market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A monitor is a display device like a television monitor. It interprets and displays the graphic output signal from the computer's graphics card and displays it on the screen.

