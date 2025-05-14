Global Oxygen Generator Market Forecast To Reach $5.89 Billion By 2029 With 9.1% Annual Growth

Oxygen Generator Global Market Report 2025

How Has The Oxygen Generator Market Performed In Recent Years And What Is Its Future Outlook?

The oxygen generator market size has grown strongly in recent years, witnessing an increase from $3.80 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.15 billion in 2025. This translates into a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the aging population, increase in demand for oxygen in welding and metal cutting, higher demand for oxygen in beverage carbonation, along with burgeoning need for customizable oxygen solutions. Additionally, the increasing population density and the rise in urbanization have also served as significant growth propellers.

What is the projected growth of the Oxygen Generator Market in the coming years?

In the forecast period, the oxygen generator market size is expected to see vigorous growth, bolstering to $5.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This projected growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for medical oxygen in healthcare, the alarming rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, the expanding manufacturing sector, growing awareness of air quality issues, and an escalating need for oxygen in water treatment processes.

Which Factors Are Expected To Drive the Growth of the Oxygen Generator Market?

The impending threat of rising respiratory disorders will likely propel the growth of the oxygen generator market in the foreseeable future. Respiratory disorders are a group of diseases negatively impacting the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, leading to breathing difficulties and impaired gas exchange. Increased instances of respiratory disorders can be primarily associated with escalating air pollution, smoking, occupational hazards, and climate change. Oxygen generators are pivotal in providing a continuous supply of concentrated oxygen to aid patients with respiratory diseases in breathing more effortlessly and maintaining adequate oxygen levels. For instance, in December 2023, the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library projected a 23% rise in the global number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD cases among those aged 25 and older by 2050, reaching nearly 600 million.

Who are the Major Players in the Oxygen Generator Market?

The oxygen generator market is led by several key players that include Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Atlas Copco, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation, GENERON, CAIRE Inc., Mikropor, GCE Group, Precision Medical Inc., HyGear Technology Ltd., Oxymat A/S, Omega Air, On Site Gas Systems, Noxerior, INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH & Co. KG, Delta P S.r.l., SYSADVANCE, Novair Medical Inc., Oxair Gas Systems Pty Ltd, Foshan Care Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Advanced Gas Technologies, Oxysystems Ltd, Oxynitra.

What are the Key Emerging Trends in the Oxygen Generator Market?

Key companies in the oxygen generator market are embracing technological advancements, like on-site oxygen generators, to bolster efficiency, slash operational costs, and assure consistent and reliable oxygen supply for medical, industrial, and emergency applications. An on-site oxygen generator can effectively produce oxygen directly at the required location, utilizing ambient air. This process eliminates the overarching need for external oxygen supply sources. For instance, Atlas Copco AB, a Sweden-based manufacturing company, launched the next-generation OGP 2-225 oxygen generator in September 2024. This product boasts optimal performance and energy efficiency in on-site oxygen production, producing oxygen with up to 93% purity.

How is the Oxygen Generator Market Segmented?

The oxygen generator market is segmented by type into Small Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Oxygen Generator and Large Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Oxygen Generator; by technology into Cryogenic Separation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Technology; and by application into Medical, Industrial, Aerospace, Wastewater Treatment, Research and Development. The subsegments include Portable PSA Oxygen Generators, Wall-Mounted PSA Oxygen Generators, Cylinder-Filling PSA Oxygen Generators for Small Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Oxygen Generator, and Industrial PSA Oxygen Generators, Hospital PSA Oxygen Generators, Containerized PSA Oxygen Generators for Large Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA Oxygen Generator.

How is the Oxygen Generator Market Performing Across Different Geographic Regions?

In 2024, North America dominated the oxygen generator market. The other regions included in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

