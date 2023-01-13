Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Expected To Reach $12 Billion By 2027

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies industry. As per TBRC’s conjugated monoclonal antibodies market forecast, the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $12.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies, especially antibody-drug conjugates, is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest conjugated monoclonal antibodies market share. Major players in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co. Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Trending Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend

Companies operating in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships for developing new conjugated monoclonal antibodies and shaping the market. For instance, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered in collaboration to couple Monopar’s MNPR-101, a humanised urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage, to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, that has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segments

• By Drugs: Adcetris, Kadcyla

• By Technology: Cleavable Linker, Non-cleavable Linker

• By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumour, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Conjugated monoclonal antibodies refer to a compound formed from a monoclonal antibody that has been chemically coupled to a medication. The monoclonal antibody binds to particular proteins or receptors that are present on particular cell types, such as cancer cells. The associated medicine enters these cells, kills them, and leaves the rest of the cells alone.

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market size, drivers and trends, conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and conjugated monoclonal antibodies market growth across geographies. The conjugated monoclonal antibodies global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

