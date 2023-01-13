Executive Assistant

You will work closely and effectively with the ED to keep them well-informed and ahead of the game on all upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately in a dynamic, international setting. You will manage contacts and engagements around the world. You will also be a confident voice and representative for the SEI leadership with external contacts, and sometimes take the lead role in the planning and execution of key internal and external events and processes.

Key duties and responsibilities include

Coordination and administrative support

Plan the Executive Director’s agenda to ensure that priorities are met, organizational goals are achieved, and best practices are upheld.

Manage professional and personal scheduling for the ED, including agendas, mail, email, meetings, and other organizational logistics.

Coordinate and prepare meetings of the Board, the global management and the HQ executive team, including scheduling, note taking, and tracking of follow-up actions.

Ensure professional organization of Board meetings, including preparation of materials in coordination with the management, and ensure compliance with regulations regarding Board matters, including distribution of materials in advance, and maintaining an electronic filing system of Board minutes and other materials.

Coordinate scheduling and calendar management, as well as content and flow of information to the Board and the ED.

Manage the ED and Board members’ travel logistics and activities.

Coordinate and arrange internal and external events and other processes headed by the ED.

Assist in the preparation, checking, and editing of correspondence and documents.

Who you are

We are looking for a candidate with strong organizational and administrative skills and with attention to detail. You are flexible, proactive and willing to take initiative and address what is coming up next. You enjoy managing multiple priorities with deadlines. You are keen on encouraging collaboration and communicating with colleagues, and you possess excellent interpersonal skills to be able to interact on behalf of the ED with internal and external audiences. You possess a strong sense of observing integrity and confidentiality.

Formal qualifications and knowledge

Minimum of 5 years of relevant professional experience, ideally within a research, knowledge driven or international organization

Bachelor’s Degree

Computer literate with practical experience of Microsoft applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Proven experience in producing professional written outputs (i.e. notes and presentations)

Personal skills required in the position

Ability to handle sensitive information with the highest degree of integrity and confidentiality.

Ability to work independently and proactively.

Strong time-management skills and an ability to organize and coordinate multiple concurrent tasks.

Flexible team player, willing to adapt to changes and unafraid of challenges.

Our offer

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional, and creative workspace for all.

Employment at SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days

Being part of a world-leading international knowledge organization and a multicultural work environment

Additional information

This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working from home in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.

How to apply

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, however no later than 5 February, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page). As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: