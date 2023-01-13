Based in Bangkok, SEI Asia has a diverse team of multinational experts that integrate scientific research with participatory approaches to co-develop and share knowledge, build partnerships, and influence policy for resilient development. Research at SEI Asia focuses on gender and social equity, climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, water insecurity and integrated water resources management, transitional agriculture, renewable energy and urbanization.

SEI Asia is an affiliate of Chulalongkorn University (CU), Thailand. SEI and CU have inked a long-term agreement until 2023 to foster innovative scientific research combined with effective policy engagement on development and environmental challenges in Asia. The key areas of collaboration are intellectual engagement for joint research applications and fund mobilization, lectures and seminars for CU students, post–graduate supervision and examination, and CU-SEI employee links.

The role

The Programme Coordinator will work closely with the leaders of other clusters and will be under the overall supervision of the SEI Asia Centre Director.

Functional statement:

Accountability: (with line manager/Cluster Lead/Head of Operations)

Ensures that project deliverables are completed on time.

Ensures that SEI-Asia projects are properly financed and within budget.

Ensures appropriate monitoring and evaluation of projects.

Manages grants and donor relationships.

Drafts documents to aid in the delivery of research projects (e.g. agenda, minutes, workplans, MEL frameworks, financial and/or narrative reports, proposals).

Ensures correctness of data inputted into the centre project management system Cradle 2 Grave (C2G) and time management system.

Responsibilities:

Finance and budgets

Monitors and reports to the Cluster Leads and Head of Operations on any financial gaps and challenges to ensure efficient resource allocation and spending through a consultative process.

Ensures proper budgeting and financing of projects.

Prepares project budgets based on sound resource allocation methodology.

Drafts proposal budgets against agreed requirements.

Monitors grant and donor contributions. Drafts cost estimates for project activities and new budgets Ensures the centre project management (C2G system) is updated with precise project information according to donor agreement and amendment. Ensures time planning of cluster members is correctly updated in the centre time management system. Ensures monthly timesheets are approved as per allocation and Centre’s Operation and Programme (COP) timeline Ensures the monthly sharing of the project budgets and financial reports based on the update in the centre project management system (C2G) and ensures review by project managers regarding resource spending and planning. Ensures donor reporting including managing the invoices and financial reports. Supports the cluster in planning and project implementation, for example by taking minutes of meetings and assisting in event organization.



Monitoring evaluation and learning

Learns and applies the SEI project model and, along with the other Programme Coordinators, trains or updates research and communication staff on following the SEI project model.

Undertakes MEL planning and review of research project activities against agreed theory of change and work plans.

Supports the review and delivery of the Cluster MEL framework and strategies.

Monitors project developments concerning resource use and outcomes.

Ensures on-time reporting (i.e. financial and resource allocation) and effective information sharing among cluster members.

Identifies gaps and deviations and proposes corrective action.

Develops and maintains an annual project implementation plan for the cluster.

Supports projects’ human resources

Assists the Cluster Leads in identifying capacity gaps and provides support in filling them (i.e. support to recruitment procedures) following SEI recruitment guidelines.

Through a consultative process with the Cluster Leads and Head of Operations, ensure a consistent application of SEI’s criteria and policies for the selection of third-party grantees and consultants.

Ensures consistent application of SEI’s policies/instructions/practices on resource allocation related to research and development.

Fundraising

Supports fundraising initiatives, donor profiling, and coordinates Centre monthly funding opportunities update to clusters.

Provides support to proposal development by ensuring the internal C2G process and advising on donor requirements.

Assists in building and expanding strategic partnerships and networking with governments, civil society organizations, the private sector and donors in implementing research project activities and developing new research projects.

Supports in preparing documents (e.g. agenda, work plan, reports, publications, proposals) related to research projects as assigned.

Performs other tasks that might be assigned by the Urban cluster leader or the Policy Support cluster leader.

Authority:

Deliver timely and quality research reporting (financial and narrative).

Support research projects with effective financial management and coordination of partners.

Monitor research projects’ activities.

Approve timesheets of team members of assigned clusters.

Who you are

We are looking for a dynamic and professional early career individual with a strong interest and experience in managing research projects. You have previous experience managing large, multi-year and multi-country projects including overseeing budgets, donor reporting and time-management of team members. You may have previous experience of working on topics of urban development, sustainability or climate change. You are a great team player and enjoy working with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. You have effective communication skills and are comfortable working to tight deadlines and managing priorities. You have a strong motivation for and commitment to excellence and results, as well as enthusiasm for achieving a more sustainable environment and inclusive development. SEI strongly encourages applicants from all and diverse genders, nationalities and social backgrounds.

Qualifications

Compulsory qualifications:

At least 4 years of experience with a Bachelor’s degree or 2 years with a Master’s degree in business administration or a related field.

Experience in administration and coordination on diverse and complex issues.

Experience in organizing events and logistics.

Excellent knowledge of budget planning and resources management.

Excellent communication and coordination skills.

Good command of English both written and spoken.

Desirable qualifications:

Close attention to detail and the ability to plan ahead.

Multi-tasking skills with ability to work under pressure.

Strong organizational and time-management skills.

Good interpersonal skills, including excellent written and verbal communication.

Experience in working with international non-profit/research institute is an advantage.

Experience with urban, environmental and/or climate policy issues is an advantage.

Experience with Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals is an advantage.

Required competencies

Core values:

Core values are the shared principles and beliefs that underpin the work of the organization and guide the actions and behaviour of all employees. They are not levelled.

Professionalism.

Respect for diversity.

Core competencies:

Skills, attributes and behaviours which are considered important for all employees, regardless of their function or level. All seven competencies are mandatory, and they are rated individually.

Accountability.

Teamwork and collaboration.

Planning and organizing.

Personal Initiative.

Communication.

Adaptability.

Client and result oriented.

Additional information

With a team comprising over 20 nationalities, SEI Asia welcomes diverse global applicants from all genders, nationalities and social backgrounds for all posts and provides an internationally competitive level NGO salary and benefits package. All employee contracts are under Thai labour law.

How to apply

SEI is an equal opportunity employer and we consider all applicants on the basis of qualifications and competencies regardless of and not limited to race, national origin, religious beliefs, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and/or marital status. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 12 February 2023, 23:59 Bangkok local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience.

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: