Automatic Environmental Control Market Size Expected To Reach $23.38 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automatic environmental control global market. As per TBRC’s automatic environmental control market forecast, the global automatic environmental control market size is expected to grow to $23.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the automatic environmental control global market is due to rapid growth in manufacturing industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automatic environmental control market share. Major players in the automatic environmental control market include Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Ingersoll Rand.

The smart thermostat is a key trend in the automatic environmental control industry. Smart thermostats use smart technology that can be operated using mobile phones, laptops, smart speakers, or other computers connected to the internet that allows for scheduling preferred temperature settings, and they can also be integrated into home automation systems. For instance, Ecobee was the first to introduce the smart thermostat solution into the market. The company has seen its revenues double every year, it is estimated that Ecobee sales will reach $1 billion by 2020. Across North America, Ecobee holds 30% of the market share in smart thermostats.

By Type: Heating Equipment, Refrigeration Equipment, Air Conditioning Equipment

By Product Type: Environmental Monitors, Environmental Monitoring Sensors, Wearable Environmental Monitors

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The automatic environmental control global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automatic environmental control refers to devices used as automatic controls and regulators for applications, such as heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and appliances.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic environmental control market size, drivers and trends, automatic environmental control market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automatic environmental control market growth across geographies. The automatic environmental control global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

